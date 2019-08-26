Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Timber Hill Upped Holding; H Partners Management Has Decreased Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $79.76 Million

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 126,040 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 15,116 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 2,164 shares. 525 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ser Lc. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Asset owns 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 118,975 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 157,600 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 52,300 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 12,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 66,592 shares. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 500 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Lc holds 0.15% or 280,087 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 54,134 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.86 million for 6.30 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.