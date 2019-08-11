Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Timber Hill Increased Position; Gam Holding Ag Has Cut Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $910,704

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 18,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 30,661 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 49,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.06 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 565,667 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 127,365 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 6,135 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1.82M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 381,192 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 13,266 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 0% or 18,085 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 500 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.03M shares. 19,735 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Oppenheimer owns 29,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Muzinich Com Inc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 3.79M shares. Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 0% or 4,800 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Ser reported 12,900 shares stake.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corp: Strong Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Detailed Analysis Of Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q2 2019 (Includes Current And Future Considerations) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rate cut caution for BDCs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 12,375 shares to 37,216 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 15,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for INS, EGBN and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 194,753 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp owns 259,073 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 4.52M shares. Parkside Bancshares owns 192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Lc has 0.11% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 3.99 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp owns 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 2,370 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,390 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr Inc has 0.27% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 8,120 shares stake. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Intl Invsts has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).