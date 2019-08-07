Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Timber Hill Has Upped Its Position by $314,400; Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Its Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holding by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 192,304 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 484,963 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TowerJazz Announces Successful Development of Axbio’s In-Vitro Diagnostic Bio-CMOS IC using its Advanced 300mm 65nm RFCMOS Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TowerJazz and Lumotive Demonstrate True Solid-State Beam Steering for Automotive LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2019: SUNW, JKS, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prospect Capital Reports December 2018 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PSEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fully Assessing Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q3 2019 (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.