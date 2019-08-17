Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Timber Hill Has Upped Holding; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Has Upped by $634,095 Its Holding

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 6.375% Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital’s Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections) – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 5.70M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Management has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Concorde Asset Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 52,300 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 124,203 shares. 37,143 are held by Da Davidson And. Service Automobile Association holds 404,000 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc owns 17,917 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 6,098 shares. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 3.79 million were accumulated by Muzinich And Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hrt Fin Ltd owns 10,244 shares. 18,954 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibson Limited holds 2,378 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Zweig owns 43,029 shares. 94,963 are held by Baker Avenue Asset L P. 30,911 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Lc. Osterweis Management invested in 0.11% or 9,447 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 2.34% or 7.38M shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,840 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 25.11 million shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,793 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Asset Mgmt holds 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,945 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 187,939 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,108 shares. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 27,608 were accumulated by Bollard Group Lc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.