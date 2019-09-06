Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Timber Hill Boosted Its Holding by $314,400 as Stock Value Declined; Eidelman Virant Capital Maintains Position in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.15 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 155,806 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Corporation owns 165 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.04% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 21,370 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 20,600 are held by Bailard. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 113 shares. Sageworth has 436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 105,500 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0.02% or 53,231 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Company De accumulated 33,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 190,057 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 14,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 0.4% or 32,281 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company owns 59,581 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 32,364 shares stake. Sg Americas Llc invested in 0% or 54,134 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 581,200 shares. Highlander Cap Llc stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 714,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Bancorp has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited invested in 0% or 114,911 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 623,720 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 381,192 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 30,500 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 67,641 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $9.73 million activity.