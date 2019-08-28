Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Lifted Its Holding by $314,568; Electron Capital Partners Boosted El Paso Elec Co (EE) Position by $17.99 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 370.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 52,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 66,592 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, up from 14,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 5.42M shares traded or 261.74% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 168,104 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,535 shares to 48,894 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 25,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,579 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 160,841 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 138,073 are owned by Wolverine Asset Lc. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 5,513 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 7,750 shares. 139,854 were accumulated by Group Incorporated One Trading L P. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,500 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 82,396 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 41,321 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 581,200 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 67,505 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 95,706 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 1.44M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 74,200 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,321 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 27,453 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 219,624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 29,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 13,084 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,464 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co has 36,947 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 6.12 million shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 3,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

