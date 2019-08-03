Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Value Declined While Timber Hill Has Raised Position; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Mcclain Value Management Lowered Its Position by $1.73 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 669,756 shares traded or 50.02% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 915,060 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc invested in 18,085 shares. Davenport Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 148,055 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regal Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,150 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 95,706 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 72,540 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,058 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc owns 12,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 139,854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Llc Delaware reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 1.61 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Kistler stated it has 1,334 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 1.76M shares.