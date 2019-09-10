Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Value Declined While Timber Hill Has Boosted Its Stake; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holding in Realnetworks (RNWK) Trimmed by $2.85 Million

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 640,616 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Realnetworks Inc (RNWK) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 919 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.65% . The institutional investor held 19 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59,000, down from 938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Realnetworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.0048 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5852. About 1,301 shares traded. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has declined 56.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RNWK News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in RealNetworks; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 22/04/2018 – DJ RealNetworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNWK); 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Rev $19.7M; 19/03/2018 RealNetworks Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 21; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 4.2% Position in RealNetworks; 21/03/2018 – RealNetworks at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 95,803 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp invested in 66,592 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 798 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Llc holds 525 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs has 201,108 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 66,694 shares. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 33,642 shares. Muzinich And Com reported 3.79 million shares. 381,192 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Virtu Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Sigma Planning invested 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,334 shares. Invesco holds 429,612 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.73 million activity.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc by 3,204 shares to 3,852 shares, valued at $147.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).