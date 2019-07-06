Prospect Capital (PSEC) Position Lifted by Timber Hill Llc; 1832 Asset Management LP Holding in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 671,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 288,309 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Buys New 1.5% Position in Sigma Designs; 28/05/2018 – BMO: FRAUDSTERS CLAIMED TO HAVE CLIENT PERSONAL, FINANCIAL INFO; 05/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal CEO Seeks to Speed Up Efficiency Improvements; 10/04/2018 – MONSANTO CO MON.N : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – BMO’S BELSKI: FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE DOESN’T WORRY US; 06/03/2018 – BMO BOOSTS MORTGAGE GUARANTEE RATE PERIOD FROM 90 TO 130 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 1.68M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 581,200 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 177,700 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 18,085 shares. Moreover, First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv has 0.04% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eqis Cap Inc stated it has 33,529 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Automobile Association holds 404,000 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 118,975 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Muzinich And owns 2.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 3.79 million shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 66,694 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware accumulated 842,248 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 74,402 shares to 191,701 shares, valued at $82.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 53,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,474 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.