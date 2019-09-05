Prospect Capital (PSEC) Market Value Declined While Ares Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.80 Million as Shares Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 40,050 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 95,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 1.22M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 8.01 million shares traded or 188.31% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.22 million activity.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.76 million for 8.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,476 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Mirae Asset Global Co Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Callahan Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 12,500 shares. Muzinich And accumulated 3.79M shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Essex Ser stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,000 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 500 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 211,536 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 429,612 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 67,641 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 381,192 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serengeti Asset Management LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 53,279 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gramercy Funds Limited Liability Com owns 5.08% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.36 million shares. Canyon Advsrs Lc reported 0.23% stake. 1.80M are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Van Eck invested in 0% or 1,357 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 730,916 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com. Credit Suisse Ag owns 572,294 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 295,155 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.84% or 880,385 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Capital Mngmt Lp reported 52,250 shares stake.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.98M for 2.62 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.