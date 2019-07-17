Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Timber Hill Has Raised Its Position by $314,400 as Stock Value Rose; As Target (TGT) Share Price Declined, Holder Regions Financial Has Lowered Position by $697,840

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 141,553 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 8,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,661 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 109,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 1.14M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 842,248 are held by Mckinley Llc Delaware. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 118,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,058 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr owns 293,052 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,000 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 80,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 19,735 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. 153,390 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.61 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

