Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Timber Hill Boosted Holding by $314,400; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stock Price Declined, American National Bank Has Boosted Stake

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 2.44M shares traded or 54.44% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,143 shares stake. 29,939 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Mackenzie owns 281,112 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 126,900 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 13,476 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 500 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hrt Ltd accumulated 10,244 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 126,744 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Essex Services Incorporated has 32,811 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares to 49,511 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,551 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability Co reported 3.31M shares stake. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fire Grp Incorporated has 0.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everence Cap Management Inc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,121 shares. Charter has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sigma Counselors owns 3,865 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horrell Cap Mngmt accumulated 31,167 shares. Essex Serv holds 55,769 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 1.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.87% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 80,136 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt owns 91,299 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 21,989 shares.

