Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $416,040; Guggenheim Capital Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 27,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 153,607 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 126,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 80,062 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSING TO MERGE WITH LASALLE AT RATIO OF 0.9200; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – IMPLIED PRICE OF $31.75 PER SHARE BASED ON INCREASED FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.8944 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Did Not Authorize the Release of the Document or Any of the Info Contained Therein; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 69,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 273,560 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 342,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 98,583 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 28,000 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 437,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $75.12 million for 8.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 44,929 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Lsv Asset Management holds 5.70M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 6,022 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 118,975 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,959 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 381,192 shares. Creative Planning has 72,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 82,396 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fin Lc has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 514,793 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser holds 201,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 12,500 shares.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital -2.6% after portfolio company files Chapter 11 – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) CEO John Barry on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Reports December 2018 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 149,271 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 435,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 277,772 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 791,029 shares. 10,888 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company. Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 18.84 million shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 204,215 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 53,600 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Shell Asset Company accumulated 36,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 23,911 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 35,434 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 26,751 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 135,018 shares. The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).