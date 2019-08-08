Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Ares Management Has Lowered Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $24.24 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 153,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 187,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77M, down from 341,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $143.97. About 853,339 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 40,050 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 95,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 77,231 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PSEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q3 2019 Projected NII Decrease And NAV Increase (Includes Current Recommendation) – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corp: Strong Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $75.13M for 8.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37M for 399.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.58 million was sold by Benioff Marc. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. On Tuesday, February 12 Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

