Prospect Capital NT 061524 (PBB) Is At $25.47 Formed Wedge; Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (TRVG) Shorts Down By 1.72%

Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. TRVG’s SI was 5.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 5.49 million shares previously. With 439,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s short sellers to cover TRVG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 160,702 shares traded. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has risen 25.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO ACQUIRES TRAVEL Al STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 25/04/2018 – TRIVAGO NV – TOTAL REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO A GROWTH TRAJECTORY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, LEADING TO OVERALL FLAT REVENUES IN 2018 VS 2017; 11/04/2018 – trivago N.V.’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Overall Flat Revenue in 2018 Vs. 2017; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Total Revenue Returning to Growth Trajectory in Second Half of 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 16/05/2018 – trivago N.V.: Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – trivago Continues to Invest in Product Innovation, Partners with Silicon Valley Startup Accelerator Plug and Play

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It currently has negative earnings. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.