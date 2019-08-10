Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.38 N/A 0.60 11.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.39 N/A 0.63 22.18

Demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prospect Capital Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.55% and 16.12% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 8 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.