Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.39 N/A 0.50 13.49 Northern Trust Corporation 90 3.35 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prospect Capital Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Prospect Capital Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

Prospect Capital Corporation’s downside potential is -8.95% at a $6 consensus price target. Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106.6 consensus price target and a 16.31% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Northern Trust Corporation is looking more favorable than Prospect Capital Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares and 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.