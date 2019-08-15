Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.31 N/A 0.60 11.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.53 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Prospect Capital Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s average target price is $23.55, while its potential upside is 32.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.