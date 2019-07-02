Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

We are comparing Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.38 N/A 0.50 13.49 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.02 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Prospect Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Prospect Capital Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$6 is Prospect Capital Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -8.68%. Meanwhile, Fidus Investment Corporation’s average price target is $17.67, while its potential upside is 9.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fidus Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prospect Capital Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.55% and 30.34% respectively. Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.