Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.43 N/A 0.60 11.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.20 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Prospect Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prospect Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 84.68%. Insiders held 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.