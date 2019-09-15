Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.47 N/A 0.60 11.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation is presently more affordable than Safeguard Scientifics Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 69.6%. Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.