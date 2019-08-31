Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Comparison side by side

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.27 N/A 0.60 11.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.17 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prospect Capital Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prospect Capital Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 11.85%. About 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.