Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Prospect Capital Corporation has 17.41% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Prospect Capital Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation N/A 7 11.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Prospect Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Prospect Capital Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prospect Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.