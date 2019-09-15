Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) Comparison side by side

Both Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.47 N/A 0.60 11.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.20 N/A 0.26 36.35

Demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Clough Global Opportunities Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Prospect Capital Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 3.36%. 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.