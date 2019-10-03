Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Comparison side by side

Since Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 1.63 N/A 0.60 11.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 0.96 66.95M 0.42 67.20

In table 1 we can see Prospect Capital Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prospect Capital Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,597,143.93% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prospect Capital Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, which is potential 27.28% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 0%. About 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.