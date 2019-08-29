Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Comparing side by side

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.35 N/A 0.60 11.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.14 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.