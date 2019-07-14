Prospect Capital Corporation (PBY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Prospect Capital Corporation (NYSE:PBY) is a company in the Auto Parts Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 93.65% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Prospect Capital Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 0.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Prospect Capital Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.20% 172.50% 11.87%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Prospect Capital Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 941.09M 10.22B 22.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 4.67 2.56

As a group, Auto Parts Stores companies have a potential upside of 44.11%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prospect Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -0.09% 2.87% 1.33% -0.67% 0% 9.58% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 9.76% 23.24% 34.85% 9.67%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.