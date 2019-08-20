ProSight Global, Inc. (PROS) Reaches $20.54 After 8.00% Up Move; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Position By $2.02 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 91.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 24,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 50,300 shares with $4.24M value, up from 26,300 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $126.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 3.01M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE

The stock of ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 166,002 shares traded. ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $883.20 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $22.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PROS worth $70.66 million more.

Among 5 analysts covering ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ProSight Global has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23.40’s average target is 13.92% above currents $20.54 stock price. ProSight Global had 5 analyst reports since August 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

ProSight Global, Inc. operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $883.20 million. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to clients engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) stake by 161,500 shares to 88,500 valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global X Copper Miners Etf stake by 497,882 shares and now owns 518,242 shares. Class A was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 14.48% above currents $80.87 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. Credit Suisse maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, March 22 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating.