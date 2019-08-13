ProSight Global, Inc. (PROS) Reaches $19.08 High on Aug, 13; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

The stock of ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $20.80 target or 9.00% above today’s $19.08 share price. This indicates more upside for the $820.42M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $20.80 PT is reached, the company will be worth $73.84M more. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 105,248 shares traded. ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 101 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 94 sold and trimmed stakes in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 63.73 million shares, up from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Silicon Laboratories Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 66 Increased: 72 New Position: 29.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. for 51,400 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 746,067 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.51% invested in the company for 258,630 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 325,000 shares.

The stock increased 3.41% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $107.37. About 113,979 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 46.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal analog intensive integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; and wireless connectivity devices comprising a range of integrated and low power transceivers, as well as sensor products, including optical and relative humidity/temperature sensors. It has a 145.1 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, including TV tuners and demodulators, and automotive radio tuners, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers.

ProSight Global, Inc. operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $820.42 million. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to clients engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.