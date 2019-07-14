Proshare Advisors Trimmed Stake in Csx (CSX) by $2.04 Million; Wendell David Associates Decreased Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Valuation Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 27,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 609,499 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.60 million, down from 637,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.42 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.24M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Icon Advisers has 33,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 65,500 shares. Regions has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stock Yards Retail Bank Communication accumulated 11,943 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 16,739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust owns 24,332 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,959 shares. Strategic Financial Services Incorporated holds 0.08% or 7,880 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 45,559 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 463,250 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bar Harbor Tru, Maine-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi reported 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.2% or 98,016 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,967 shares to 151,302 shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of The West has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,649 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 3,440 shares stake. Moreover, Rafferty Asset has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moneta Gp Inc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,527 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,670 shares in its portfolio. 156,520 were accumulated by Martin Currie Limited. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 31,352 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx owns 1,483 shares. Hendershot Invs accumulated 23,660 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corp stated it has 0.83% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Panagora Asset holds 11,096 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Riverhead Management Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9.38 million shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Us Pfd Etf (PFF) by 60,275 shares to 154,580 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.