Proshare Advisors Trimmed Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $357,434; Strategic Financial Services Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Boosted by $2.82 Million as Stock Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 3.69M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 322,812 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.17M, down from 324,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.52. About 1.45 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Mgmt Lc invested in 1,320 shares. Independent Invsts Incorporated reported 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eqis Management accumulated 2,356 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 107,426 shares or 5.22% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.89% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Company holds 0.86% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 13,174 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 16,402 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,967 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 1.71 million shares. 46,872 were accumulated by Papp L Roy And Assoc. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 34,415 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.35% or 1.14M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,640 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 86,525 shares. Illinois-based Glenview Bank Dept has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 38,417 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $84.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).