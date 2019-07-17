Proshare Advisors Trimmed By $387,790 Its Arista Networks (ANET) Stake; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed By $11.79 Million Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 1,235 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 8,540 shares with $2.69 million value, down from 9,775 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $21.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.47. About 487,650 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) stake by 12.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 218,252 shares as California Wtr Svc Group (CWT)’s stock declined 1.16%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.52 million shares with $82.69 million value, down from 1.74M last quarter. California Wtr Svc Group now has $2.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 282,469 shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H Com stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 48 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Serv Automobile Association reported 7,033 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 11,659 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 2,770 shares. Weiss Asset Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Comerica Commercial Bank has 61,658 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 269,270 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 78,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 52,241 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,314 shares. Macquarie invested in 0% or 5,900 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81M for 35.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Begins Providing Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Named a Bay Area Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 24,060 shares to 254,381 valued at $50.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 269,991 shares and now owns 2.73 million shares. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) was raised too.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94M for 35.21 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 26,637 shares to 113,596 valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 33,318 shares and now owns 182,775 shares. Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arista Networks had 18 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Nomura. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arista Networks: Time To Pick A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.