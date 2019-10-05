Proshare Advisors Stake In Consolidated Edison (ED) Was Raised; Private Management Group Increased Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Share Price Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 65,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.13M, up from 973,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 41,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, up from 33,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99M shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,518 shares to 288,711 shares, valued at $61.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc by 266,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,979 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 364,211 shares. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Valley National Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,156 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,082 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 1,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Inc accumulated 12,301 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 25 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 875,575 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,800 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 1,742 shares. Charter holds 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 5,538 shares. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Lc has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,146 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.01% or 2,466 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Ltd reported 15,507 shares stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,351 activity. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought 25 shares worth $2,101. Sanchez Robert bought $2,350 worth of stock. de la Bastide Lore had bought 9 shares worth $796. Cawley Timothy bought $4,776 worth of stock. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,973 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Monday, September 30. 27 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31.