Proshare Advisors Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) Cut by $387,790 as Shares Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Com (BECN) by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (BECN) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 35,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 81,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 191,998 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 1,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $267.68. About 309,468 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12,268 shares to 38,929 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 69,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94M for 33.97 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc Com by 69,071 shares to 70,873 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) by 27,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 900 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 160 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 6,675 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Timessquare Capital Management Ltd invested 0.76% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Marathon holds 21,915 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 7,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 97,467 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 124,200 shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 700,000 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,966 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 32,550 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.