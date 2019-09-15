Proshare Advisors Raised Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding by $839,960; Stock Value Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Holds Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 691,917 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 5,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 43,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 38,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 1.09M shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 138,812 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 1.08% or 101,957 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 10 shares. Argyle Capital holds 0.13% or 1,995 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mairs Power reported 0.61% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Welch & Forbes Lc has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Parkside Retail Bank And Tru owns 377 shares. Da Davidson And Commerce stated it has 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co invested 0.13% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Essex Fincl Service holds 8,617 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts invested 0.59% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Fragasso Incorporated owns 0.81% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 24,570 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. Another trade for 5.47M shares valued at $961.58M was made by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. on Thursday, September 5.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 23,089 shares to 574,914 shares, valued at $86.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,462 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 22,426 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated stated it has 275,891 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 537,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Ser owns 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 4,977 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 247,503 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,547 shares. 24,735 are held by Westpac Banking Corporation. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Eqis accumulated 8,284 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 545,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 162,156 shares. 22,491 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company.

