Proshare Advisors Raised Its Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Position; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $12.50 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 796,368 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 17,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 106,711 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 89,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.58. About 48,633 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd invested in 0% or 5 shares. Dana Inv Advisors accumulated 25,914 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 11,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 93,747 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 970 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc reported 17,127 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 10,461 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 82,257 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc invested in 0% or 2,208 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 18,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 0.02% stake. Albert D Mason holds 0.86% or 12,867 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Communication The has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 10,260 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 29,850 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service invested in 0.01% or 32,808 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 17,602 shares to 253,131 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,654 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 129,650 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 271,803 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 378,900 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 3.45 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 1.51M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 582,741 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 369,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 26,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 1.36M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Smithfield Trust has 230 shares.

