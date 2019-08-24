Proshare Advisors Position in Lindsay (LNN) Lifted by $2.14 Million; Agf Investments Has Cut Agco Corp. (AGCO) Position by $2.82 Million; Stock Value Rose

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 40,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.42M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 488,952 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 22,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 104,253 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 81,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 86,821 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,542 shares to 109,243 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,531 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Stamps.com Inc. Stock Plummeted 60.9% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lindsay Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors holds 755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 3,635 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 21,233 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 262,865 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.13% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 161,143 shares. Weik Mgmt owns 3,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,762 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 550 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares. 2,767 were reported by Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Bancorp Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.05% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 66,000 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 15,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru Lc reported 5,103 shares stake.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 6,400 shares to 83,716 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Llc reported 61,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,976 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation. Indexiq Ltd invested in 0.03% or 14,367 shares. Illinois-based First Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.06% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 6,800 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 28,045 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp has 572,663 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 98 shares. 519,234 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 829,731 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 97,974 shares.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO Corp (AGCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.