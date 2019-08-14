Proshare Advisors Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Raised by $336,300; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $4.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 87,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.97M, up from 86,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $16.37 during the last trading session, reaching $501.63. About 410,882 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 146,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.59M, down from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 3.74M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 860,708 shares to 6.68 million shares, valued at $795.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 201,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.93 million for 7.36 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,686 shares to 597,619 shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,404 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 0.65% or 15,714 shares. Cim Limited Liability has 20,443 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 1.57% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 201,016 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Llc holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2.43M shares. 33,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported 0.77% stake. Zacks Mngmt holds 17,207 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability New York reported 483 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 40,224 shares. Financial Advantage Inc accumulated 77 shares. Evergreen Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 370 shares. Financial Counselors holds 3,376 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Granite Inv invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sg Americas Securities holds 1,075 shares.

