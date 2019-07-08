Proshare Advisors Maintains Position in Amgen (AMGN); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $435,209

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 9,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 597,346 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.48M, up from 587,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $181.09. About 1.15M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,943 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, down from 235,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares to 248,255 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.85% or 3.60 million shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 306,720 shares. Parthenon Lc stated it has 4.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited accumulated 0.07% or 3,109 shares. Bath Savings Tru invested in 1.17% or 39,796 shares. Motco invested in 1.08% or 77,253 shares. Round Table Lc has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 51,752 shares. Mgmt Pro holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 649 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.18% or 5,937 shares. Lucas reported 38,995 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi stated it has 3,872 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 5,772 shares. Kopp Investment Ltd Co reported 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wright Invsts Ser holds 0.3% or 5,226 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.53 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Amgen And MBC BioLabs Announce Winners Of The Amgen Golden Ticket – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ligand Inks Oncology Drug Discovery Deal With PhoreMost – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Amgen And The Institute For Protein Design (IPD) At University Of Washington Announce Unique Strategic Research Partnership – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2019: INSY, TLRY, ONCE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 19,216 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Field And Main Bancorp accumulated 0.82% or 4,553 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Llc has 1,626 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Co has 97,255 shares. Swiss National Bank has 2.13 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 1,477 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc accumulated 86,824 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors holds 6,632 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 1.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wetherby Asset invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Foster & Motley holds 1.34% or 48,775 shares in its portfolio. Howland Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,965 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.70 million shares. 147,463 are held by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 15,010 shares to 150,041 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,829 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).