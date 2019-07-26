Proshare Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose; Allstate Lowered Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $858,066

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 3,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,436 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.65 million, down from 399,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.19 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 13,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 62,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.39M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 5,731 shares to 23,841 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. 60,156 shares valued at $3.81M were sold by Libby Russell T. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 13,227 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 16,324 shares. Somerset has 1.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 75,586 were accumulated by Williams Jones And Associates Llc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% or 456,152 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 666,346 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp invested in 30,510 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Regions accumulated 35,738 shares. Benin Corporation invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Peoples Fincl Services invested in 0.5% or 14,625 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,359 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 2.19M shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 300 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.25% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,275 shares to 284,219 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (NYSEMKT:TMP).