Proshare Advisors Increased Its National Healthcare (NHC) Stake; Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $770,000

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NHC) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 20,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.63% . The institutional investor held 118,953 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 97,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 31,346 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP NHC.A SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.