Proshare Advisors Increased Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Stake by $2.40 Million; Share Value Rose; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stake in Blucora (BCOR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 53,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 276,652 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 03/04/2018 – Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 114,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 560,063 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, up from 445,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 1.22 million shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 14,593 shares. 54,213 are owned by Ameritas Prtn Inc. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 460,051 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Mariner Ltd reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 211,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.18% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Hamlin Mngmt invested in 1.99 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 6,092 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 31,000 shares. Earnest Lc owns 133 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.1% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 49,256 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 79,384 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 12,047 shares to 14,581 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,436 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

