Proshare Advisors Holding in Resmed (RMD) Has Lifted by $2.85 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Seachange Intl (SEAC) Holding by $303,000

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 130.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 27,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,883 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 21,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 39,338 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 19,887 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 5,700 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.04% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc has 3,458 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 327,155 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0.05% or 475,700 shares. 7,800 are held by Leavell Inv Mgmt. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 371,000 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 1,303 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 203,134 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) or 7,959 shares. Mason Street Ltd accumulated 20,444 shares. Martin Currie Limited has invested 1.23% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Capital Fund Sa holds 0.02% or 20,371 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. 6,651 shares were sold by Farrell Michael J., worth $646,330 on Monday, February 11. PENDARVIS DAVID sold $416,730 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Monday, February 4. Sandercock Brett sold $276,900 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Wednesday, January 30.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,623 shares to 119,385 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,531 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. 126,749 shares were bought by BONNEY MARK J, worth $189,832 on Tuesday, June 11. $29,400 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was bought by PONS ROBERT M on Wednesday, June 12.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

