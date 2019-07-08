Proshare Advisors Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Lifted by $436,230 as Share Price Rose; Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) Holder Jlb & Associates Lifted Position

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 90,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 535,049 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 232.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 4,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, up from 2,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.51. About 73,607 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 89,789 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares with value of $8.09 million were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,575 shares to 63,939 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,099 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

