Proshare Advisors Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Redwood Trust (RWT) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $959,616

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 1,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 8,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235.12. About 193,175 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 59,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 230,625 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the North Coast of California; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,240 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 25,093 shares to 109,074 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 279,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).