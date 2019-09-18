Proshare Advisors Has Upped New Jersey Res (NJR) Position; Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Toll Brothers has $37 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37’s average target is -6.19% below currents $39.44 stock price. Toll Brothers had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. See Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) latest ratings:

Proshare Advisors Llc increased New Jersey Res (NJR) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 82,425 shares as New Jersey Res (NJR)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 515,602 shares with $25.66 million value, up from 433,177 last quarter. New Jersey Res now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 125,652 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 63,269 shares. Robecosam Ag has 180,000 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation holds 0.04% or 83,663 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 33,438 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 47,557 shares. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Perella Weinberg Prns LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0% or 10,381 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited holds 0.02% or 5,088 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 64,756 shares stake. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus accumulated 9,100 shares. Tower Bridge owns 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Inc stated it has 251,634 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NJR buys Leaf River Energy Center from Macquarie in $367M deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Steve Westhoven Appointed President and CEO of New Jersey Resources and James Degraffenreidt Elected to the Board – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NJR Midstream Announces Acquisition of Leaf River Energy Center – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 6.8 Percent – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taking Advantage of an Unusual Covered Call Opportunity in TOL Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Share Price Is Up 25% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Toll Brothers, Inc.’s (NYSE:TOL) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Group reported 0.04% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 250,000 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Amalgamated National Bank has 28,257 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has 16,678 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 22,783 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 550 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1.67M shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Co stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Quantum Cap stated it has 0.28% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 419,404 shares.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.89M shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company has market cap of $5.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name.