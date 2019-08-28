Proshare Advisors Has Upped By $1.32 Million Its International Speedway (ISCA) Position; Ball (BLL)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Proshare Advisors Llc increased International Speedway Corp (ISCA) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 30,597 shares as International Speedway Corp (ISCA)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 219,232 shares with $9.57 million value, up from 188,635 last quarter. International Speedway Corp now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 20,258 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

Ball Corp (BLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 179 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 209 cut down and sold stock positions in Ball Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 262.22 million shares, down from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ball Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 173 Increased: 105 New Position: 74.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 5,199 shares to 31,980 valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 28,621 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 133,593 shares. Community Bank Na holds 2,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Omni Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 14,773 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 300,791 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 1.21M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 25,730 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 16,351 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 43,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 16,087 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company invested 0.03% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Bluemountain Management Ltd Com invested in 16,402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,414 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,800 shares.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 8.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 3.07 million shares or 6.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has 5.44% invested in the company for 737,153 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 5.14% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 842,119 shares.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $26.23 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 51.77 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

