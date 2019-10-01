Proshare Advisors Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $1.60 Million; Valuation Rose; As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Market Value Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $5.69 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.97 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.91. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 380,227 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 177,900 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 162,479 shares to 976,941 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 24,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).