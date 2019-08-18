Proshare Advisors Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Position By $342,117; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Sellers Decreased By 3.36% Their Shorts

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. AXAS’s SI was 3.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 3.12M shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 3 days are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s short sellers to cover AXAS’s short positions. The SI to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.86%. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 1.89M shares traded or 80.81% up from the average. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS); 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 38,013 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 1.09M shares with $10.90 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $76.71B valuation. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 81,913 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. D Scott Neal Inc owns 13,120 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated owns 639.17M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 349,298 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.41% or 487,751 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based New England And Incorporated has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated has 42,941 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 751,604 shares. Loeb Partners Corp owns 850 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 647,353 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.47% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pitcairn holds 0.07% or 63,966 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.03% or 7.16M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 29.09 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2.73M shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) stake by 16,080 shares to 156,325 valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 4,995 shares and now owns 195,445 shares. New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 19.45% above currents $8.79 stock price. General Electric had 37 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

