Proshare Advisors Has Trimmed Franklin Res (BEN) Stake as Valuation Declined; Holder Armistice Capital Has Lifted Zafgen (ZFGN) Position

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 156,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.59 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 1.09M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8107. About 195,998 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $337.95M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

